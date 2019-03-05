BJP website hacked, goes offline: Report

By: | Updated: March 5, 2019 12:37 PM

There has been no official confirmation from the BJP about the hacking of its official website.

BJP website hackedNo group has claimed responsibility for the cyber attack. (File Photo/PTI)

The official website of the Bharatiya Janata Party – www.bjp.org – has reportedly come under attack from hackers. As per a report in Indian Express, the website was taken down on Tuesday morning after hackers defaced it.

The homepage of the BJP website showed a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Angela Merkel along with an expletive message, the report said.

No group has taken responsibility for the cyber attack. There has been no official confirmation from the BJP about the hacking of its official website.

The BJP website remained inaccessible till the filing of this report.

Head of Congress social media team Divya Spandana was quick to take a swipe at the ruling party over the incident. “Bhaiya aur Bhehno if you’re not looking at the BJP website right now- you’re missing out,” Spandana said in her tweet.

More details are awaited.

