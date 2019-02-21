BJP was busy in inaugurations as kin of CRPF personnel mourned: Akhilesh Yadav

About the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said, “Youths will come out to finish the forces which have weakened the institutions and the Constitution of the country.”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday alleged that the BJP was busy in inaugurations at a time the kin of the CRPF men killed in Pulwama terror attack were morning the loss of their dear ones. Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarter here along with Patidar leader Hardik Patel, the former UP chief minister said the government should explain how the bus carrying security personnel was hit by an explosive-laden vehicle. “When the personnel were travelling (in a bus) how was it hit by a vehicle? The government should reply. This (BJP) government is the one which gives certificate (of nationalism) to everyone. Now it should come up with an answer,” he said.

Patel too asked, “Why were the CRPF personnel were sent via road.” Trying to corner the NDA government for laying foundation stones and inaugurating projects in the immediate aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, Yadav alleged, “When the family of martyrs were mourning, they (BJP leaders) were busy in inaugurations and foundation laying.” Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

About the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said, “Youths will come out to finish the forces which have weakened the institutions and the Constitution of the country.” Denying having any plans of contesting the general elections from Uttar Pradesh, Patel, “I am not going to contest polls. I am here to meet Akhileshji and have a tea with him as the prime minister says good things come out while having it.” He, however, indicated that he may contest Gujarat elections in the future and said the objective of his visit to Uttar Pradesh was to know the politics of the country. “If you understand Uttar Pradesh, you will understand politics of country. I am a 25 year old man. What’s wrong if I can develop relations with Akhileshji and others. I had met Rahulji (Gandhi) also in the past,” Patel said. About his support to the Samajwadi Party, he said, “I support all those who are against ‘Hitlershahi’ (dictatorship) and those who are weakening the democracy and the constitution, while terming those who oppose them anti-national.”

Terming the Gujarat model a “failure”, Patel said, “In 20 districts of Gujarat there are no irrigational facilities. Farmers are committing suicide. I our state, it is said that prime minister used to lie loud and repeatedly.” Alleging that there was no law and order in Uttar Pradesh, he claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has failed.