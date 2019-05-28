BJP wants Rahul Gandhi as Congress President for 50 years: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Published: May 28, 2019 7:30:10 PM

Hemanta's statement comes amid reports that Rahul Gandhi is adamant at stepping down from the post of party president. However, the party's highest decision-making body — Congress Working Committee — has been persuading him to continue.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was earlier with the Congress but left the party three years ago after he felt Rahul Gandhi wasn?t serious about issues in Assam.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he wishes that the Gandhi scion continues to head the Congress for the next 50 years. He also said that the country needs a strong opposition but that is possible only if Rahul Gandhi steps aside. “In Parliament, there should be a space for the opposition. So if there is no Rahul Gandhi then there is a possibility of a vibrant opposition. But if I look from the BJP’s point of view, not India’s, then we wish that Rahul Gandhi continues as Congress President for the next 50 years,” Himanta said.

In 2014, the Congress’ tally was 44 and despite winning Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan last year, the Congress failed to capitalise much. The party could not win even a single seat in Rajasthan and just one seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was earlier with the Congress but left the party three years ago after he felt Rahul Gandhi wasn’t serious about issues in Assam. He has been very vocal about his differences with Gandhi and why he left the party. After leaving the Congress, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that once he had gone to discuss with Rahul Gandhi about the problems in Assam but the Congress chief was busy feeding his pet dog instead of listening to him.

