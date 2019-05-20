BJP wants Congress government in Madhya Pradesh to prove majority

By: |
Published: May 20, 2019 4:29:32 PM

During decisions and financial matters we are going to seek division to test whether the weak Congress government enjoys its support in the House, Bhargava said.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh Monday said the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state should prove majority in the Assembly. Leader of Opposition in Assembly Gopal Bhargava said his party will ask Governor Anandiben Patel to convene a special session of the state Assembly “to discuss important issues and test the Congress governments strength”.

I am writing a letter to the Governor for convening a special session of MP Assembly shortly. We want discussion important issues like the farm loan waiver and (to) test the government strength, Bhargava told PTI. He said the Congress, instead of debating issues in the House, was dumping papers at former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence, claiming that loans of 21 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been waived. The Congress was skirting debate on important issues, he said.

The BJP demand comes a day after exit polls predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. The exit polls also say the BJP will the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. In elections for the 230-member Assembly last year, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP coming a close second with 109.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has two seats, the Samajwadi Party one and the Independents four seats. The Congress had captured power from the BJP after the assembly polls. Two short of the majority mark on its own, the Congress has the support of BSP and SP in the House.

