BJP vs Congress in Delhi: Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi’s party eyes saffron party’s vote bank

With an aim to dent BJP’s traditional vote bank in Delhi during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress wants to focus its campaign on sealing drive in the national capital, according to a Indian Express report. The party, which drew a blank in the 2014 general elections, has planned a programme called “Nyay Yudh” under which a series of public meetings would be held in sealing drive-affected areas. Senior party leaders and prominent faces including president Ajay Maken, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Haroon Yusuf will be holding public meetings with affected traders and workers, as per the IE report.

Lovely Singh said that the party leaders will also reach out to traders and informed them about the nuances of the “Master Plan” to avoid sealing. “Sealing is being done by the monitoring committee, but the fact remains that the party in power at the Centre and state has not done anything to provide relief. For instance, if the definition of household industries is changed from five workers to 11 workers in an establishment, and from 5kv to 11kv power supply, several industries would be out of the ambit of sealing,” he was quoted as saying by IE.

Municipal corporations have been carrying out the sealing drive since December last year against commercial establishments for allegedly violating civic norms. Master Plan of Delhi-2021 is a blueprint for urban planning and expansion in the metropolis to ensure overall development and the proposed amendments are aimed at bringing a uniform floor area ratio (FAR) for shop-cum-residential plots and complexes on par with residential plots. FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land on which it is built.

Delhi has 7 Lok Sabha seats. Last time, BJP had won all the 7 seats. Once a powerhouse in the national capital, Congress along with incumbent ruling party in the city Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have claimed that they will bag most of this 7 seats next year.