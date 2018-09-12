BJP vows to bag all 40 Lok Sabha seats for the NDA in Bihar

State president Nityanand Rai said “we must ensure that we bag more than 50 per cent of votes in the next election. Our booth level workers have a big responsibility”.

The BJP on Wednesday exhorted party workers to ensure victory of the NDA in all 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar in the Lok Sabha polls due within less than a year dismissing efforts by the opposition to cobble together a “Grand Alliance” as “a hypothesis and a myth”.

Upon the conclusion of a two-day meeting of the state executive at the international pilgrim town Bodh Gaya near here, the party’s national general secretary in-charge for Bihar Bhupendra Yadav also took a swipe at the opposition Congress-RJD combine, saying “the BJP is like a family. It does not belong to a family”.

“We will win all 40 seats in the state by virtue of our ideology and organizational depth. We must drive out corrupt parties which believe in dynasty rule. The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is just a hypothesis and a myth. It is a grouping of opportunistic dynasts”, a BJP release quoted Yadav as saying.

He also underscored that “whenever the Congress has lost power in a state, it has seldome regained the lost ground” and pointed out that the BJP had been growing stronger, especially since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

“In 2014, the NDA had only 14 constituents while today it has 30. The number of states ruled by the coalition has also risen from five to 19”, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and national executive member Sushil Kumar Modi claimed “in Bihar 65 per cent of voters are with the NDA. The coalition has grown strong with the return of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He was the face of the Grand Alliance which has disintegrated upon his exit”.

On rival Lalu Prasad’s party he said, “the RJD is riven by family strife which is evident from the absence of Tej Pratap Yadav at key events like Tuesday’s party meet and Monday’s Bharat Bandh”.

“The election next year will be between the strong leadership of Narendra Modi and an opposition without any credible leader”, he added.

State president Nityanand Rai said “we must ensure that we bag more than 50 per cent of votes in the next election. Our booth level workers have a big responsibility”.

He also launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav saying “they care only for their families, They have no real concern for the country or the state”.