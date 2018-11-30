BJP using ED and IT dept as ‘dirty tricks department’, says Congress

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 6:14 PM

The Congress has refuted a newspaper report and the allegations by BJP chief Amit Shah that Robert Vadra made money out of a dubious land deal.

He said the BJP was planting fake and bogus news and misusing the agencies for the last five years.

The Congress has refuted a newspaper report and the allegations by BJP chief Amit Shah that Robert Vadra made money out of a dubious land deal. Countering the allegations, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP was using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department as a “dirty tricks department’. At an election rally earlier today, referring to a report carried by the Indian Express newspaper, Shah alleged that the Nehru-Gandhi family’s son-in-law had received commissions after a loan of thousands of crores of rupees was sanctioned to a big company.

“Neither the country nor the people of Rajasthan will get swayed by this baseless, conspiring and misleading news,” Surjewala told reporters here Friday. He said the BJP was planting fake and bogus news and misusing the agencies for the last five years. “The BJP will not succeed in misusing the pages of a mainstream newspaper and distracting the attention of the people ahead of the elections,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP using ED and IT dept as ‘dirty tricks department’, says Congress
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition