BJP used deepfake videos of Manoj Tiwari to reach out to voters during Delhi Assembly elections: Report

Manoj TIwari used deepfake videos during Delhi Assembly polls. (Image: Vice)

The Bharatiya Janata Party used deepfake videos during the Delhi Assembly elections to reach out to a larger base of voters through social media, a report published by Vice has claimed. As per the report, the IT cell of the Delhi BJP used Artificial Intelligence to create deepfake videos of Manoj Tiwari and pushed it on several WhatsApp groups ahead of the polls.

The videos in question were circulated on February 7, just a day before the voting. The 44-second videos showed Tiwari speaking in Hindi, English and Haryanvi, questioning the Aam Aadmi Party’s claims of setting up 500 schools and installing 15 lakh CCTVs in the national capital.

The report said that Delhi BJP’s IT Cell entered a deal with Chandigarh-based communication firm The Ideaz Factory to create a ‘positive campaign’ for the party using the deepfake videos.

The Vice report cited Delhi BJP IT Cell and social-media co-in charge Neelkant Bakshi as saying that the videos helped the party to convince the audience.

According to Bakshi, the report said, Tiwari’s videos were distributed across 5,800 WhatsApp groups, reaching nearly 1.5 crore people.

The Ideaz Factory confirmed to Vice that it did create Tiwari’s videos. Sagar Vishnoi, chief strategist at The Ideaz Factory said that they used a lip-sync deepfake algorithm to create the videos. He said that the firm hired a dubbing artist to impersonate Tiwari speaking in different languages.

Bakshi said the response to the deepfake videos has been encouraging. He said housewives said it was heartening to see “our leader speaking my language”.

This is perhaps the first time when deepfake videos have been used in polls to convince voters.

BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya was not available for a comment when Financial Express Online reached out to him.

In the just held Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won just eight seats while the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal retained power with a brute majority, bagging 62 of the 70 seats.