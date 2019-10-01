BJP up in arms over Kejriwal’s comment on Biharis, accuses Delhi CM of ‘politics of hatred’

Senior party leader Vijay Goel accused the CM of spreading hatred.

The Bharatiya Janata Party today hit back at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remark blaming outsiders from Bihar for the pressure on hospitals in the national capital. Kejriwal had said that people from Bihar come to the national capital on a Rs 500 ticket and get treatment worth Rs 5 lakh for free. The Delhi unit of the BJP on Tuesday staged a dharna near ITO on Kejriwal’s statement on the influx of patients in the national capital from across the country. The protestors raised slogans against him and also carried placards.

Senior party leader Vijay Goel accused the CM of spreading hatred saying that while this country is for everyone, Delhi is its capital. “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is doing politics of hatred. While this country is for everyone, Delhi is its capital. Every citizen of the country has the right to come here and stay. Even people from Poorvanchal played a key role in the development of Delhi. The CM must apologise to the people of Delhi, particularly Poorvanchalis,” he told a news channel.

Addressing a gathering in the national capital, Kejriwal said, “A person from Bihar spends Rs 500 for a train ticket and come to Delhi for treatment worth lakhs for free and returns. Even as we don’t mind if anybody from other states gets treatment here, health facilities must be developed in the rest of the country, as Delhi has its own capacity too.”

BJP has been up in arms against Kejriwal over another statement days earlier where he referred to the implementation of NRC in Delhi and said that party leader Manoj Tiwari, also the BJP’s Delhi unit chief, would be the first one to leave the national capital if it happened. Tiwari had hit back asking whether Kejriwal considers those who come to the national capital from other states as outsiders. Tiwari, a singer turned politician hails from Poorvanchal.

“We have never denied medical treatment or education to anyone. We’re happy if we can help needy people, give them treatment, & educate children, be it any citizen of the country. We want educational & medical facilities like Delhi to be provided in the rest of the country as well,” the CM clarified later, as per ANI.

Earlier, soon after the NRC was implemented in Assam, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had said that the process will be implemented in the national capital as well. Delhi will go for Assembly polls next year. Speaking to a news agency, Tiwari had said that the situation in Delhi has become dangerous with the inflow of illegal immigrants, due to which NRC must be implemented in the national capital as well.