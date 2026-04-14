A monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to all women heads of households and a one-time sum of Rs 10,000 to every household—these are key promises made by the BJP if the NDA is voted to power in Tamil Nadu. The BJP, which is contesting 27 seats with the AIADMK in the National Democratic Alliance, has also promised three free LPG cylinders annually, to be provided on the occasions of Pongal, Tamil Puthandu, and Deepavali.

In line with the BJP’s Hindutva plank, the party announced it will declare Thaipoosam a state festival to honor Lord Murugan and will ensure that the tradition of lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the Thiruparankundram hilltop is resumed and protected.

This follows a directive from Justice Swaminathan of the Madras High Court that the ceremonial lamp be lit on the Deepa Thoon (lamp pillar) atop the hill. The issue led to a tussle between the ruling DMK, which denied permission, and the BJP, which demanded that devotees be allowed to light the lamp. The row escalated to contempt petitions and was even raised in Parliament last year.

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In its manifesto, the BJP also promised to overhaul the rail network in poll-bound Tamil Nadu. This will be achieved by acquiring land at fair priceshttps://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/tamil-nadu-assembly-election-2026-why-tvk-chief-vijay-is-cancelling-several-rallies-in-peak-poll-season/4204464/ and expanding connectivity via projects like High-Speed Rail Corridors (Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Hyderabad), the Coimbatore-Tiruppur-Salem RRTS, the Villupuram-Chennai Semi-Urban Rail, a Hydro Power Train project, and new Sleeper Vande Bharat trains linking Chennai with Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Zero-FIR reporting and Special Fast-Track Courts

The party listed several measures to tackle crimes against women, including streamlining zero-FIR reporting, victim-witness protection, and Special Fast-Track Courts for heinous cases. Other promises include 100% blind-spot-free CCTV coverage in buses, schools, and universities, and optimized Nirbhaya Fund utilization. The BJP stated it would empower women-led cooperatives, SHGs, and MSMEs with interest-free loans of up to Rs 50 lakh for manufacturing units and a mandated 20% government procurement quota.

‘DMK fascist and anti-people’

BJP President Nainar Nagendran hit out at the ruling DMK, calling it a “fascist, anti-people” party that has not fulfilled “even a single promise.”

“I wish everyone a Happy Tamil New Year on behalf of the BJP. In Tamil Nadu, a fascist, anti-people family rule is currently in power. With various strategies to defeat the DMK in the upcoming elections, the mega-alliance led by the NDA will form the government. The DMK has not properly fulfilled even a single promise; the deteriorating law and order situation and increasing crimes against women are examples of their rule. The AIADMK has already released its manifesto, and now we have released ours. The NDA will definitely form the government.”

The BJP manifesto aligns with that of its ally, the AIADMK, which also promised Rs 2,000 monthly to female heads of households. The AIADMK further promised that ration card holders will receive lentils alongside rice, as well as refrigerators. Additionally, the party pledged to extend the free bus travel scheme to men and provide three free cooking gas cylinders per year for every ration cardholder.