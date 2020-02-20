BJP tweets video to claim Teesta Setalvad ‘tutored’ Shaheen Bagh protesters ahead of visit by SC-appointed interlocutors

Social activist Teesta Setalvad visited Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday and tutored the protesters. (Photo: Video grab from Amit Malviya’s Twitter).

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya has claimed that social activist Teesta Setalvad visited Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday and tutored the protesters on dealing with the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors. Malviya, the in-charge of BJP’s national Information & Technology team, tweeted a video wherein Setalvad can be seen talking to the protesting women and coaching them on questions that they should ask from the mediators.

Setalvad was along with a lady who could be seen coaching the agitators on counter questions to be posed before the mediation panel.

“Teesta Setalvad tutoring Shaheen Bagh protestors on what questions to ask the interlocutors, appointed by the Supreme Court… See how organic and spontaneous this movement is?” Malviya tweeted along with a 2:17-minute video of the activist.

The video shows Setalvad standing behind a woman wearing a pink hijab. The woman narrated five questions that the protesting women should ask from the interlocutors.

“Will changing the site of Sheen Bagh movement will weaken our movement? This is our question, no one will have to answer… when you will be asked (by the interlocutors), you will have to ask the question in your answer,” she told the protesting women.

“Second question, if the site of protest is changed, who will guarantee the safety of women protesters at another location? Third question is, some people are facing problems due to the movement, what do we have to say? Fourth question is, if opening one carriageway of the road is a possible solution. Fifth question is, will changing the nature of the Shaheen Bagh movement will weaken or end the movement? These are the five questions,” she said.

Setalvad then asked the women “if the questions are okay”.

A woman protester then asked the lady what is the meaning of “rang-roop”. While the lady tries to explain the meaning, Setalvad made an intervention and took the microphone in her hand.

She then said, “Rang-roop means… you are sitting here 24 hours, might be you have to come once in a week, twice, sit for four hours in the evening… putting our questions forward is our right.”

Setalvad visited Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday, a day after the Supreme Court appointed interlocutors to initiate talks with the protesters. The top court appointed senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran to reach out to the protesters and convince them to shift to another location. Hundreds of women are protesting in Shaheen Bagh for more than two months against the Citizenship Amendment Act. They have blocked the Shaheen Bagh stretch of Kalindi Kunj in South Delhi. The closure of the road has caused a diversion in the movement of traffic, thus causing major traffic congestion in many parts of the national capital.