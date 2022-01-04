‘BJP turning Tripura into Covid manufacturing hub’: Trinamool on PM Modi’s rally

PM Modi today inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport and also launched two key initiatives- Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

The Trinamool Congress today accused the BJP government of turning Tripura into a Covid manufacturing hub and pushing thousands of lives into danger. The TMC’s remark came after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb shared images of the crowd gathered for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the state. PM Modi today inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport and also launched two key initiatives- Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

Sharing pictures of the venue earlier today, Deb said, “A confluence of enthusiasm, happiness and faith can be witnessed at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan Agartala where Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will be reaching shortly and will be addressing the public.”

In another Tweet, CM Deb said, “The double engine government led by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has opened avenues of development for Tripura and the people of the state are showing their gratitude to the Hon’ble PM with their presence at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, Agartala.”

Responding to the jam-packed crowd present in the ground, Trinamool Congress said, “The Prime Minister of India is pushing thousands of lives into danger! Turning Tripura into a ‘COVID Manufacturing Hub’, does the PM really think he is capable of protecting people SHAME ON Narendra Modi ji. SHAME ON Biplab for TOYING WITH PEOPLE’S LIVES!”

The TMC also attacked the BJP over hike in GST with effect from January 1. “New year, new torture! If Narendra Modi ji had an iota of concern for the people of India, he would think twice before repeatedly making moves that torment our lives. ‘Achhe Din’ in New India turning out to be a rather expensive affair!” said the TMC.

According to the health ministry’s website, Tripura has 160 active Covid-19 cases.