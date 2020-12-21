  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP trying to destabilise West Bengal govt, Sharad Pawar will unite Opposition: NCP

By: |
December 21, 2020 7:24 PM

Speaking to reporters here, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) national spokesperson Nawab Malik said that West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee called up Pawar on Sunday and discussed the issue.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo source: Twitter)

The BJP is “using” the Centre to “destabilise” the West Bengal government, the NCP alleged on Monday and added that its chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders will unite the Opposition in future.

Speaking to reporters here, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) national spokesperson Nawab Malik said that West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee called up Pawar on Sunday and discussed the issue.

Related News

Malik said the issue will be discussed by leaders of Opposition parties in Delhi.

“Sharad Pawar will himself visit Kolkata, if need be,” he added.

The West Bengal government has locked horns with the Centre over the latter directing three IPS officers from the state to join in Central deputation for their alleged dereliction of duties following the recent attack on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda.

“The way the BJP is using the Central government to destabilise the West Bengal government, it is very serious. The IPS officers have been withdrawn without the consent of the West Bengal government, which is very dangerous. West Bengal Chief Minister has discussed the issue with Pawar saheb,” Malik said.

He said the BJP’s “programme to destabilise” elected governments in states “is not right and not in line with democracy”.

“Somewhere, Pawar saheb and other leaders will unite all opposition leaders in the future,” Malik added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP trying to destabilise West Bengal govt Sharad Pawar will unite Opposition NCP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jammu and Kashmir DDCs Election 2020: Results tomorrow, counting of votes to begin at 9 AM
2Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation as TMC MLA accepted, says West Bengal Assembly Speaker
3BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife Sujata joins TMC; upset leader says he is divorcing her