BJP trying to derail doorstep delivery of public services: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot (ANI)

The AAP government on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to derail the AAP government’s ambitious project of doorstep delivery of public services.

As per the project, the Aam Aadmi Party government will provide a total of 100 services at the doorstep of citizens. The services will be provided for an extra fee of Rs 50.

Talking to reporters here, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting on the scheme last night.

He alleged that the BJP has hired call centres to “block” the doorstep delivery of scheme.

After his minister’s accusation against the BJP at a press conference, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, “They will block ten lines, we will start 100 more. They will block our ten mobile associates, we will add 100 more.

“Their religion is destruction, ours is to serve. They will follow their religion, we will follow ours.”

According to the AAP minister, the chief minister has directed to increase call-lines upto 300, and also the number of executives will be increased from 40 to 600 in two shifts.

The number of associates delivering services to the door-steps will be increased from 70 to 300, Gahlot said.

“The BJP has hired call centres to block the project and misguide the people. However, we will not let them succeed,” he alleges.

On September 10, Kejriwal had launched the doorstep delivery of services under which Delhiites can avail 40 service in phase phase, including driving licence, ration card, caste certificate, marriage registeration certificate among other.