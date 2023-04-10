Congress accuses BJP of buying ‘Pegasus-like software’ to snoop on ministers, Opposition

The Congress on Monday alleged that the Centre is trying to buy a “Pegasus-like” spying software called ‘Cognyte’ at a cost of Rs 986 crore, alleging that it will be used to snoop on politicians, media, activists, and NGOs.

“Since Pegasus has become infamous, the government with ‘minimum governance-maximum surveillance’ is looking for a new spyware in the market,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said addressing a press conference in Delhi today.

He further alleged that the government is using the software to spy on its own ministers.

“The ‘2 spies’ of this country do not trust anyone. That’s why they are spending crores of rupees of tax payers like us and you in buying spy software. They are doing this because the emperor is afraid that his hollow palace of lies might collapse from one of our truths,” the Congress spokesperson said.

Khera also posed questions to the Centre and asked if any communication devices have been purchased from Cognyte. If the answer is yes, which ministry bought it, how much did it cost?, he said.

He also asked if there is a new Spyware idea to finalize and if any ministry has issued request for proposal.

हमारे सवाल:



1. क्या Cognyte से कुछ संचार उपकरण खरीदे गए हैं? अगर हां, तो किस मंत्रालय ने खरीदे, कितना खर्च हुआ?



2. क्या एक नए Spyware को अंतिम रूप देने का विचार है?



3. क्या किसी मंत्रालय ने रिक्वेस्ट ऑफ प्रपोजल जारी किया? यदि हां तो वह कौन सा मंत्रालय है?



: @Pawankhera जी pic.twitter.com/Lrg5lz6mag — Congress (@INCIndia) April 10, 2023

The website of cognyte shows that it is an investigative analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World.

The pegasus controversy

Two media houses, including The Indian Express, were among 16 international media outlets which investigated the leaked list and the use of Pegasus spyware around the world.

Potential targets of the Pegasus spyware included Opposition leaders, activists, as well as journalists.