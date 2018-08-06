BJP-TRS alliance on cards? KCR meets PM Narendra Modi second time in a month; here’re details

The chief minister submitted a letter for SC, ST and OBCs arguing that the proportion of weaker sections of the population has increased in Telangana region after its separation from Andhra Pradesh.

Bharatiya Janata Party and Telangana Rashtriya Samiti may be planning a post-poll alliance after Lok Sabha elections 2019, reports in various dailies suggest. The speculations have surfaced after TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday met PM Narendra Modi for the second time in one month.

In the meeting, KCR discussed 11 state-related issues with PM Modi, India Today reported. The Telangana chief minister reportedly requested the prime minister to allot defence land for construction of new state Secretariat building at Bison Polo Ground and Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad. He is also believed to have demanded a Rs 20,000 crore for his flagship Kaleshwaram Project.

The chief minister submitted a letter for SC, ST and OBCs arguing that the proportion of weaker sections of the population has increased in Telangana region after its separation from Andhra Pradesh.

KCR told the prime minister that share of STs in Telangana has increased from 7.11 per cent in undivided Andhra Pradesh to 9.08 per cent, adding that population of Muslims in the state increased from 9.56 per cent in Andhra Pradesh to 12.68 per cent, the India Today report said. He added that the proportion of Backward Communities population has increased to over 50 per cent of the total population.

As per a statement by Telangana government on Friday, Rao was scheduled to brief Modi on the new zonal system and also request him to expedite the division of the High Court in Hyderabad (between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh). The chief minister also asked Modi to release funds for the development of backward districts and establishing an IIT at Karimnagar.

Modi’s meeting with TRS chief in the backdrop of BJP’s split with the Telugu Desham Party has given rise to speculations. On the other hand, senior leaders from the TRS have been denying any possibility of a pre-poll alliance between the two parties, though a post-poll alliance is something that the TRS leader may reportedly consider.