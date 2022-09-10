Former CM Biplab Deb is BJP’s RS candidate from Tripura

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday was named as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-polls in the state. His nomination comes hours after he was declared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge for Haryana.

BJP’s national General Secretary (Headquarters) Arun Singh in a late night statement on Friday said that the Central Election Committee (CEC) has nominated Deb for the upcoming polls.

He will contest from the seat vacated by Chief Minister of Tripura by Manik Saha.

Deb had stepped down from the position of CM following the directions of the central leadership on May 14 in the run-up to the assembly polls in the state early next year. Saha replaced him on May 15 this year

The dental surgeon-turned-politician Saha was elected to the Assembly in the June 23 by-elections and resigned from the Rajya Sabha on July 4 which caused the vacancy.

Meanwhile, the former CM expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating him to the post.

“Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for nominating me as a BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura. I am committed to work for the development and welfare of Tripura and its people,” the former CM said in a tweet.

The bypoll is due on September 22. With 36 BJP MLAs in the 60-member Assembly, Deb is all set to win it. He is expected to file his nomination paper on Monday, which is the last date for filing of nominations.

Former state finance minister Bhanu Lal Saha of the CPI(M) has already filed his nomination for the RS seat as the candidate for Left Front.

Meanwhile, in a reshuffle to revamp the party’s structure, the BJP on Friday said that Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma from Uttar Pradesh will now look after the party affairs in Tripura, replacing Vinod Sonkar as the party’s state in-charge.

The BJP is eyeing to form a government for the second time in the northeast state, while Opposition parties seem to be backing support from Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).