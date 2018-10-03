BJP to win Rajasthan Assembly elections, says Madan Lal Saini

The president of party’s state unit, Madan Lal Saini, said in a press conference the organisational tours of BJP chief Amit Shah to the state have infused a new energy among the party workers. (PTI)

The BJP exuded confidence Wednesday it would retain power in Rajasthan where the party has set a target of achieving more than 180 seats in the Assembly elections due later this year. The president of party’s state unit, Madan Lal Saini, said in a press conference the organisational tours of BJP chief Amit Shah to the state have infused a new energy among the party workers. He said they were geared up and prepared to work with full force to achieve the target of ‘180 Plus’.

The state has 200 assembly seats. He said the party will consider new faces, youths and women in ticket distribution “We will come again in the power. Our workers are fully prepared and we work for the nation and not for any individual,” Saini said. “New faces should come (in politics). The party would give adequate representation to youths and women in tickets,” he said.

Saini also said the party has so far not received resignation of any district president of the party. It has been decided by the party that those holding post of district presidents will have to resign if they want to contest elections. Targeting the Congress, he said the opposition party was not united.