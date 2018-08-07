BJP to observe ‘social justice fortnight’ from August 15-30

Party leaders said the prime minister often stressed on his government’s commitment to social justice and social harmony.

The BJP will observe “social justice fortnight” from August 15-30 and “social justice week” from August 1-9 from next year to mark the parliamentary nod to a bill seeking to grant constitutional status to the OBC Commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement at a BJP parliamentary party meeting, during which he also said that the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament will be remembered as a session dedicated to social justice and social harmony.

Briefing reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said Modi also referred to the passage of a bill in the Lok Sabha to strengthen a law against Dalit atrocities.

Kumar said they expected that the Rajya Sabha will also pass it during the ongoing monsoon session, which ends on August 10.

Modi recalled that in his first speech at the parliamentary party following the BJP’s victory in the 2014 polls he had said his government would be dedicated to the poor, villages and backward sections of society and these bills underline this commitment.

“A historic law has been passed and another is likely to be passed in a day or two,” Kumar said.

Modi said interests of no sections of society have not been adversely affected and the passage of the OBC bill underlines his government’s manta of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’.

Party leaders said the prime minister often stressed on his government’s commitment to social justice and social harmony.

A source said Modi also invoked ‘August Kranti’, named so as Mahatama Gandhi launched the Quit India movement in this month in 1942, as he spoke about the “historic” significance of the bills passed in this month by Parliament.

The BJP should take pride in its passage as this was a long-pending demand of the community, the prime minister said.

BJP leaders have been asked to reach out to people far and wide between August 15 and 30 to inform them the bill’s significance, he said.

The bill to confer constitutional status on a commission for other backward classes (OBC) was passed yesterday by Parliament. The legislation to strengthen the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been passed by Lok Sabha and is likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha in a day or two.

Party sources said Modi also spoke about his government’s work for developing backward regions and backward sections of the society.

A resolution was also passed in the meeting to hail Modi’s leadership following the parliamentary nod to the OBC bill.

It is a historic and big step towards creating an equitable society, it said.

The resolution moved by BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said the Congress had stalled the bill last year due to its “appeasement politics”. Whenever a big step for the welfare of the poor and backwards was taken, the Congress was not in power, the resolution said.