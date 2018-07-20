BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for levelling false allegations inside Lok Sabha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that it will move a privilege motion against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for misleading the Lok Sabha and levelling false allegations while participating in the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Modi government.

“BJP MPs will move a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for putting forth falsehood and misleading the Parliament,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said.

Leading the opposition’s charge against the Modi government during the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP on several issues including the Rafale deal with France. He said that the price of the deal went up after PM Modi’s visit to the country and questioned why Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharamn was witholding details of the deal. He claimed that the French President had told him that there is no secret pact between India and France regarding the deal. Rahul also accused the government of waiving off loans of industrialists and not providing relief to the farmers.

After his speech, Rahul walked across the green-carpeted well of the Lok Sabha to PM Narendra Modi and hugged him, a gesture which took the members, and even the Prime Minister by surprise.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Ananth Kumar termed his act childish. “His (Rahul Gandhi) behaviour was childish. He has grown old but it is unfortunate that he has not grown up. It is unfortunate that the Congress president is so ill-informed and immature,” he added.

Another BJP Kirron Kher too termed his hug a ‘drama’. “Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed, he can’t target our ministers without any proof. He was doing drama in the House and hugging Modiji. I think his next step will be Bollywood. We will have to send him there,” she said.

SAD leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur said that Rahul Gandhi had come to the House in a ‘hangover’. “I asked Rahul Gandhi aaj kaunsa karke aaye hai? Because he had earlier called Punjabis nashedis.”

The Lok Sabha is presently debating the no-confidence motion against the Modi government. The voting on the motion will take place at 6:30pm after PM Modi’s speech. The last time a no-confidence motion was brought against the government was in 2003 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was heading the BJP-led NDA government.