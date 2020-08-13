BJP to move no-confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan Assembly tomorrow

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan will move a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot government in the Legislative Assembly which is beginning from Friday. The decision was taken at a BJP legislature party meeting held in Jaipur on Thursday.

“The motion of no confidence will be moved in the assembly session,” senior BJP leader and leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said.

The BJP legislature party meeting was earlier scheduled for Tuesday but was deferred as several MLAs were in Gujarat. The meeting was postponed for Thursday.

The opposition party’s decision comes days after Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs returned to the party fold. The month-long political crisis was put to rest on Monday after Pilot met senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday from Gurugram where he was camping along with MLAs loyal to him. Also, MLAs belonging to Ashok Gehlot camp have reached Jaipur from Jaisalmer where they were camping for more than 10 days.

Pilot had openly rebelled against CM Ashok Gehlot last month. As many as 18 party MLAs had taken his side. He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and the party’s Rajasthan chief. The rebellion by Pilot had left the Ashok Gehlot government on the verge of collapse.

In the 200-member Legislative Assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs which includes the Sachin Pilot camp. The Bharatiya Janata Party has 72 MLAs.