BJP to launch 15-day programme to mark fourth anniversary of Modi government

The BJP will launch a fortnight-long programme to mark the fourth anniversary of the Modi government

The BJP will launch a fortnight-long programme to mark the fourth anniversary of the Modi government, with its president Amit Shah leading an exercise to reach out to one lakh personalities from different walks of life to highlight its achievements. The programme will start on May 27, in which all ministers — both from the Centre and BJP-ruled states, MPs, MLAs, mayors and all other office-bearers of the party will reach out to personalities or experts or influential people across the country, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in a letter.

It will also include a special contact drive in SC and ST localities and also with senior citizens, he said. “As part of the programme, each BJP leader will interact with at least 25 renowned people from various fields such as retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts, retired bureaucrats, retired army personnel, sports stars, writers among others and will inform them about the achievements of the Modi government in last four years,” Singh said.

Singh further said all party leaders have also been instructed to organise various events such as a conference of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, get-together of intellectuals, press conference and gram sabhas. Besides, the leaders have been asked by the party to meet at least 50 polling booth workers of the BJP and brief them about the Modi government’s works. Singh also asked the party leaders to promote the use of Narendra Modi App during their interactions with the people. PTI JTR KR SMN SMN 05252035