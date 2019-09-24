BJP to intensify Article 370 campaign, plans over 700 public meetings after overwhelming response

BJP will organise over 700 public meetings across the country in the coming days to highlight the significance Article 370 decision.

Buoyed by the public response to its programmes on Article 370 decision across the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to increase the number of such meetings from 370 to 700 in the coming days to highlight the significance of the Modi government’s move. According to a report in The Indian Express, the saffron party has received an overwhelming response from the public to its ‘jan jagran’ (mass contact) to create awareness on the decision in the last nearly three weeks. The BJP had initially decided to organise 35 major rallies and 370 smaller ones across the country as part of its programme. However, the public response to the move has prompted the party to intensify its campaign across the country. Citing a top BJP leader, the IE report said that the number of such meetings has now been increased to nearly 700.

“People are appreciating this decision (on J&K), which is evident from the overwhelming response to these meetings in every state,” Y Satya Kumar, party national secretary and co-convener of the programmes, told the daily.

In poll-bound Maharashtra, the party had initially planned 18 such meetings. The party is now expected to hold at least 45 such programmes in the state.

Kumar said that the number of participants is going up in each states including in the opposition-ruled states. The number of participants is much higher than expected, he said, adding that people are so appreciative of the decision.

“It is evident from the overwhelming response these meetings are getting in different states. In every state, the number of rallies are going up from what we expected. They will go now over 700,” he said.

In states like Gujarat and Karnataka, the BJP has decided to organise a public meeting in every assembly constituency against 19 and 21 planned earlier, respectively. In Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha, the number of meetings has gone up from 26, 18 and 20 to up to 45, 45 and 31, respectively.

In Union Territory of Puducherry, the BJP had decided to hold just one meeting, but party is now preparing for four such events. In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the party has increased the number of such meetings from two to 15.

The ‘jan jagran’ programmes began on September 3 and are scheduled to be concluded on September 30. Party’s working president JP Nadda is expected to address the media on the conclusion of the awareness programme. Several Union ministers, Chief Ministers of different NDA states, deputy CMs and senior party leaders including BJP president Amit Shah and Nadda are addressing these meetings and programmes.