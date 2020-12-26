  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP to hold 25 webinars to push idea of “one nation, one election:

By: |
December 26, 2020 6:28 PM

Recently, while addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference, the prime minister had pitched for ''one nation, one election'', saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works.

"Elections are held at different places every few months and the impact it has on development works is known to all. Therefore, it is a must to have deep study and deliberation on 'one nation, one election'," Modi had said."Elections are held at different places every few months and the impact it has on development works is known to all. Therefore, it is a must to have deep study and deliberation on 'one nation, one election'," Modi had said.

The BJP will organise nearly 25 webinars over the next few days on the issue of “one nation, one election”, as it seeks to build popular support for what has been a strong plank of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Party sources said its senior leaders, besides members of academia and legal fraternity, will be attending these ‘webinars’, seminars that are held online.

“We plan to hold 25 webinars by the end of this month,” a party leader said. Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has often advocated holding all elections together, from Lok Sabha to state assemblies and local bodies, arguing that this will orient various elected bodies fully towards development as the current cycle of frequent polls across the country hampers work.

Related News

Recently, while addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference, the prime minister had pitched for ”one nation, one election”, saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works.

“Elections are held at different places every few months and the impact it has on development works is known to all. Therefore, it is a must to have deep study and deliberation on ‘one nation, one election’,” Modi had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP to hold 25 webinars to push idea of “one nation one election
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1DDC polls in J&K ‘moment of pride’ for India, says Prime Minister Modi
2Farmer leaders ready to resume talks with Govt on Dec 29: Tikait
3BJP, admin should accept verdict of DDC polls, stop indulging in horse-trading: Omar