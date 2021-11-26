BJP to form government in Maharashtra by March 2022, claims Union minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve and Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had also claimed in the past that the BJP will come to power in Maharashtra.

Union Minister Narayan Rane, who had courted controversy with his remarks against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, today said that there will be a BJP government in Maharashtra by March next year. Rane made the remarks yesterday during his visit to Jaipur. He said that favourable changes will be visible in Maharashtra only after the BJP comes to power early next year.

“…the government (of BJP) is not there, so this is happening. The BJP government will be formed in March and you will see the desired change,” said Rane.

However, Rane was evasive when reporters quizzed him on the claim. “…I don’t want to express it (publicly) now. If one has to overthrow a government or form a government, then some things need to be kept secret. And if I say it aloud at places like this, then the date will be extended by another month,” said Rane.

When asked about his claim of forming the BJP government in March, Rane said that it was proclaimed by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. “Since it has come from his mouth, we will work to make it true,” said the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

#WATCH | "Change will be seen in Maharashtra very soon. The change will be seen by March. To form a government, to break a govt, some things have to be kept secret," Union Minister Narayan Rane in Jaipur (25.11) pic.twitter.com/GAlDtDr1xO — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

This is not the first time that a BJP leader has made such claims. Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve and Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had also claimed in the past that the BJP will come to power in Maharashtra. On the other hand, the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have maintained that the alliance will complete its full term.