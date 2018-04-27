​​​
  3. BJP to fight 2019 Lok Sabha polls on development, governance, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said the BJP will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the issues of development and good governance.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said the BJP will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the issues of development and good governance. “Good governance and development will be the two issues of our party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” Singh, who was on a visit to Harihar Dham here, told newspersons. Replying to a question on next month’s by-election to the Kairana Lok Sabha seat, Singh said he was confident about the BJP’s victory.
“We have full faith that we will win the Kairana by-election,” he said.

The by-election will take place on May 28. It was necessitated after BJP veteran Hukum Singh passed away in February. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to China, Singh said India wanted to have good relations with all its neighbours and not just China.

