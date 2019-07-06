BJP-TMC workers clash in West Bengal’s Asansol; 16 injured

At least 13 BJP workers were arrested after the incident. (ANI)

Asansol continued to remain tense for the second consecutive day on Saturday after 16 people were injured in a clash broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

At least 13 BJP workers were arrested after the incident. A large contingent of police personnel has been deployed in the affected area. Police have also conducted raids to nab those involved in the clash.

According to the police, the clash between them broke out when police tried to stop a rally organised by BJP’s youth wing from reaching Asansol Municipal Corporation to submit a memorandum of demands and letter against corruption.

The BJP claimed that it has sought police permission ahead of the programme. The police, however, said that no permission was granted to the party.

BJP leaders, however, claimed that it was the police who provoked the workers, who were otherwise holding a peaceful procession.

He added, “Several of our supporters were injured when police and TMC workers attacked us.”

BJP district president Lakhsman Ghoroi said that TMC goons and police first provoked and later attacked the party workers who were protesting peacefully.

Speaking to The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity, a senior police officer said that a procession of BJP workers attempted to cross the barricades kept on their way to the corporation office via Girija More. The scene took an early turn soon when the BJP workers hurled glass bottles when the police tried to stop them. Later, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the mob and also lobbed tear gas shells.