BJP tears into Rahul Gandhi over Shashi Tharoor’s ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ remark, says Congress has ‘crossed all limits’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today came down heavily on Congress party over party leader Shashi Tharoor’s remarks that ‘India will turn into Hindu Pakistan if BJP wins the 2019 elections’. Addressing the media here, party spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the remark as shameful and asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to tender an apology and explain “what the Congress party is all about?”

Patra said that Tharoor insulted the whole country with his remark, adding that the Congress leaders have been indulging in acts of maligning India’s image globally for long. “There is nothing more objectionable than a remark such as this,” he said.

“By using ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ word, the Congress party has attacked the democracy of the India and Hindus,” he added. Patra said that the Congress’s hate for BJP and PM Narendra Modi has now “crossed the limits”. “At least seven generations of the Congress party will have to answer why they discriminated against Hindus in the country.”

“They have now started speaking against the country and our rich democracy.”

The BJP leader added that the Congress party is practising the politics of discrimination and reminded the Congress party of former Home minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s letter to all CMs urging them to free Muslims lodged in jails. He said that the Congress had previously linked Hindus to terrorists to coin the word ‘Hindu terrorism’. He also blasted the party for doubting the Army and made a reference to senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s recent remarks saying the Army is killing civilians.

Patra said that the Congress party issuing a statement that it distances itself from Tharoor’s comment is not enough. He asked the Congress to hold a press conference and apologise for insulting Hindus. “When Kapil Sibal says in Supreme Court that the Ayodhya issue should be heard after the 2019 polls, Congress says it is his personal opinion. When Chidambaram and Sushil Kumar Shinde talk of Hindu terrorism, you say it is their personal opinion. When Ghulam Nabi Azad and Saifuddin Soz insult the Army and the Constitution, you say it is their personal opinion. Why doesn’t the Congress just come out and say that the Congress party is only about Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and nobody else,” Patra said.