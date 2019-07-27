BJP targeting to become 20-crore-member party: JP Nadda

BJP working president J P Nadda. (PTI)

BJP working president J P Nadda said on Saturday the party has enrolled more than 11 crore members through its membership drive and it is now targeting to become a 20-crore-member organisation. Nadda also lashed out at other political parties, alleging they “lacked” the will to serve the nation and were only “hankering after” chairs. The former Union health minister said the work done by the Modi government in the past 50 days would prove to be a milestone in making India a USD 5-trillion economy.

“Today, we are the world’s biggest party. We are not competing against anyone, we are trying to break our own record. Under the membership drive, we have enrolled more than 11 crore members and now we have kept a target of 20 crore. “There is no competition. Even all the other political parties say they are behind the BJP and they cannot match the saffron party,” Nadda said, addressing party workers here. His Haryana visit assumes significance as the state is likely to go to polls in October this year. During his two-day visit, Nadda will meet senior BJP leaders and discuss the preparations ahead of the assembly polls.

Criticising political opponents, Nadda said they are into politics for their “vested interests”. “There are 1,300 political parties in the country and in these outfits, somebody’s son is doing politics, somebody is into politics because they belong to some particular caste and dynasty. The BJP is the only party, where an ordinary man can reach the top position in politics,” he said. Citing the examples of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, he said they came from ordinary families and rose to the top positions in politics.

“Ours is the only political party which has got democratic values,” he said. “BJP is the only party which has everything including leader, policy, intention, worker etc. You ask any political party about its policy, they will not be able to utter two words on it. They just only want chairs. They lack will to serve nation,” he said.

Nadda further said, “When we say Congress-free nation, it does not mean only Congress party. We mean corruption-free, commission-free India.” Listing out the Modi government’s achievements in the past 50 days, he said the government’s work focused on the weaker section of the society and strengthening of economy.

“Do you know that the work done in past 50 days by Modi government would be a milestone in making India a USD 5-trillion economy,” he said in his address to party workers. He talked about the target of building 1.95 crore houses for the poor and drinking water supply for rural households and amendment to labour laws. Nadda lauded the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana, saying it provided a corruption-free dispensation and brought transparency in government jobs.