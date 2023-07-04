‘BJP targeting Opposition unity’: JDU, RJD hit out over chargesheet against Tejashwi, Lalu

Following the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) chargesheet on Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, the Janata Dal (United) hit out the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government saying that the move was meant to target Opposition unity.

Along with Tejashwi, former Bihar CMs Lalu Prasad Yadav, as well as his wife Rabri Devi, have also been named in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the central probe agency on Monday. Tejashwi has been named for the first time in the land-for-jobs case.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh told news agency ANI, “…We knew that this will happen…This started when Mahagathbandhan was formed again in August 2022 and we became a part of it…Surprising that five days back PM said that NCP leaders are involved in Rs 70,000 crores of scam.”

“Now, they are joining BJP cabinet (in Maharashtra) and when Tejashwi Yadav is joining Mahagathbandhan, chargesheet is being filed in a matter which was probed twice by CBI and dismissed. Everyone knows what the Centre is doing,” he added.

Senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi also alleged that the chargesheet comes at a time “keeping in mind the unity of opposition parties”.

“These investigative agencies were never misused like this earlier,” he further added.

Further, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) hit out at the government alleging that “it is no more CBI”.

“It is from the two top leaders of BJP who run the Union government,” Jha said.