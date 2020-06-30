BJP talks about ‘Make in India’ but buys from China: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government over increase in imports from China. (File pic)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on the Modi government over the standoff with China. In a tweet shared today morning, Rahul alleged that the BJP talks about ‘Make in India’ but ‘buys from China’.

His attack comes amid the growing demand to boycott Chinese products in the wake of the Ladakh clash that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. He said PM Modi promotes his ambitious programme ‘Make in India’ by importing from China. He also attached a graphic comparing the percentage of imports from China during the UPA rule and the NDA government.

The Congress leader said imports from China after 2014, the year BJP dethroned the Congress and returned to power with a huge mandate, have actually increased.

“Facts don’t lie. BJP says: Make in India. BJP does: Buy from China,” Rahul Gandhi said in the tweet.

The graph shared by Rahul showed that from 2008 to 2014, when the Congress-led UPA was in power, the imports from China were below 14% which rose to 18% during the BJP-led NDA rule.

Facts don’t lie. BJP says:

Make in India. BJP does:

Buy from China. pic.twitter.com/hSiDIOP3aU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 30, 2020

Rahul’s barb comes a day after the Centre banned 59 Chinese applications including hugely popular TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat and Bigo Live. The government said these apps were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The ban comes in the backdrop of the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.