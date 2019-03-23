BJP takes dig at Rahul Gandhi over rise in income between 2004 and 2014

By: | Published: March 23, 2019 8:19 PM

There was no immediate response from the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi, congressRahul Gandhi

The BJP Saturday cited the rise in Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s income between 2004 and 2014 to question its source, claiming he had no ostensible source of income.

BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the media that Gandhi’s income had risen from over Rs 55 lakh in 2004 to Rs 9 crore in 2014 as per his election affidavits, and asked how can a mere MP witness such a jump in income.

“In his election affidavit in 2004, his income was Rs 55,38,123 while in 2009, it rose to Rs 2 crore and in 2014 it rose to Rs 9 crore. We know how much an MP earns. We want to ask what is this Rahul Gandhi model of development without an ostensible source of income,” he said.

He also questioned Gandhi whether he had bought two properties from Unitech which was linked to the 2G spectrum allocation scam.

