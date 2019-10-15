BJP takes dig at Mayawati after she says she will covert to Buddhism at appropriate time

The state has a sizeable section of Dalits who practise Buddhism.

Taking a swipe at Mayawati after the BSP supremo said she will convert to Buddhism at an appropriate time, the BJP on Tuesday said she does not need to indulge in any “show or drama” for doing so. “She does not need to wait for any appropriate time to convert to Buddhism. Many people practice Buddhism. She does not need to indulge any show or drama to do this.

There are many good things in this religion. Ambedkar had also converted,” BJP vice president Dushyant Kumar Gautam said. At a public meeting in the poll-bound Maharashtra, Mayawati had said she will convert to Buddhism at an appropriate time.

The state has a sizeable section of Dalits who practise Buddhism. Gautam also rubbished her claim about atrocities against Dalits in the BJP-led NDA rule and said the members of the community have been supporting the saffron party in large numbers as they see India following the path shown by B R Ambedkar under its government.