BJP takes dig at Congress for Sheila Dikshit’s remarks on support to AAP

Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) had a dig at former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit’s hinting that Congress may support Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in case of a fractured mandate in Delhi assembly polls and called AAP as Congress’ B’ team.

“After Sheila Dikshit’s remark, it becomes clear that all through AAP has been a B team of Congress,” Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay said in a statement.

Upadhyay also said that Delhiites should now choose the BJP in the Assembly elections and reject both these parties.

“It is now for the people of Delhi to choose between opportunist parties like AAP & Congress or the symbol of development BJP. The statement is indicative of conceding defeat,” the Delhi BJP chief also said.

Dikshit also said that there was no question of supporting BJP and if a situation arises for extending support to AAP to form government, then the party will take a call analysing the post-poll situation.

However, Congress termed Dikshit’s comments as her personal opinion.

Congress had extended outside support to AAP to form a government in the city after the assembly polls in December 2013. Congress had got 8 seats while AAP had won 28 seats and BJP had come victorious in 31 seats.