The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday kickstarted Bihar’s government formation by appointing Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as central observer for electing its legislative party leader. This will pave the way for a new Chief Minister of the state following Nitish Kumar’s transition to Rajya Sabha.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh announced that the Parliamentary Board named Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to supervise the crucial election of the party’s Bihar MLAs’ leader. This move signals the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) readiness to install a BJP face at the helm after JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar’s exit from state politics. “I am a party’s worker and as a worker, it is my duty to do whatever work I get with complete honesty and authenticity. I fulfill whatever responsibility the party gives me. I will go to Bihar on April 14,” Chouhan said.

Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha move triggers transition

Nitish Kumar, Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister, took oath as Rajya Sabha member on April 10 (Friday) after winning the seat on March 16 and resigning from the Legislative Council on March 30.

JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha confirmed the government formation process will accelerate post April 13 (Monday), with NDA legislators set to elect the new CM on BJP’s recommendation during a yet-to-be-scheduled meeting, possibly on April 14 (Tuesday) in Patna.



Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I am a party’s worker and as a worker, it is my duty to do whatever work I get with complete honesty and authenticity. I fulfill whatever responsibility the party gives me. I will go to Bihar on April 14.”

NDA leaders huddle amid speculation

At Nitish Kumar‘s residence, JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary strategised the government formation. Samrat Choudhary emphasised BJP’s pivotal role and said, “Once BJP announces its plan, everything follows.” Samrat Choudhary, a frontrunner, downplayed specifics, insisting the NDA will collectively choose the leader.

While Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary emerges as a top contender, BJP sources insist the name will crystalise post-legislature party meeting. The opacity reflects NDA’s coalition dynamics, balancing JD(U)’s influence with BJP’s dominance in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls victory.