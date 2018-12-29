BJP sweeps local bodies by-poll elections in Tripura, Opposition calls foul play

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb congratulated people for voting in favour of BJP. (file)

BJP won 67 seats in the by-election of 14 municipal bodies in Tripura, where the earlier representatives resigned because of the onset of BJP-IPFT rule in March this year, The Indian Express reported. The counting started on Friday around 8AM in the morning and ended around 3PM.

BJP won 99.37% of all the seats that went to bypoll this year. The one seat that they lost was to CPI(M) in Panisagar municipal body of North Tripura.

The state election commission secretary Prasenjit Bhattacharjee told IE, “66 of the 67 seats, that went to by-poll was won by BJP, whereas CPIM won the other one.”

Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb congratulated the people saying, “BJP won 99.37 per cent of the seats, and the voter turnout was around 81 per cent.” “I congratulate the people from strengthening the democracy,” he added.

Meanwhile, the CPIM complained about widespread violence by the BJP supporters and election agents in the bypoll elections. They also alleged that many BJP supporters also drove away the polling agents from the booths during the by-poll.

Read Also| Fire breaks out near Mumbai’s Kamala Mill

Congress has also demanded re-election in all the violence-hit areas, alleging that their polling agents and candidates were denied from entering the booths during the bypoll process.

CPIM state secretary Goutam Das was attacked while coming back to Agartala from Gomati, at Bishalgarh in Sipahijala district of the state. Bhanulal Saha, former Finance Minister was slapped in a BJP-CPI(M) clash during the by-polls in Bishalgarh on Thursday, reported IE.

A former state secretary of CPI(M) Bijan Dhar claimed that the by-polls were a ‘farce’, and demanded the arrest of the miscreants. While the Congress Vice-President Tapas Dey said that, the election was not free and fair. “The by-polls result does not reflect the public’s verdict. BJP is not just losing ground, they have misused the administration, State Election Commission and the police to achieve this result”, he said.