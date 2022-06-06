BJP suspends Nupur Sharma over hate speech, responds to Gulf Nations amid growing criticism – TOP Developments

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party’s membership after her alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed sparked an uproar among many Islamic nations, even leading to communal riots in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Several Arab countries like Kuwait and Qatar summoned Indian ambassadors over Sharma’s derogatory remarks. The suspended BJP leader has issued an apology, stating that her remarks were aimed at defending Lord Shiva, and were not meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Another BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, who served as the media in-charge of the saffron party’s Delhi unit, was expelled from the party over his alleged derogatory tweet on the Prophet on June 1. Jindal had come under attack on social media over his tweet referring to the Prophet.

Here are the top developments: