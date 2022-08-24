Hyderabad on edge: Violent protests seeking BJP MLA’s ‘beheading’ spread across city, police on high alert

Fresh protests broke out in Hyderabad against BJP MLA T Raja Singh over his alleged incendiary remarks against Prophet Muhammad after the now-suspended BJP leader was granted bail on Tuesday night. Protesters stormed the streets demanding that Raja Singh be “hanged” and “beheaded”. The local police are yet to take any action against slogans demanding the ‘beheading’ raised by protesters across the city. Several effigies of Raja Singh were burnt in the old city of Hyderabad near Charminar. Police have been on high alert since last evening as overnight protests at the Charminar area took a violent turn. Police have been deployed in huge numbers in the city.

In a shocking revelation, videos showed several children raising slogans of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ and demanded that Raja Singh be hanged. This prompted a reaction from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) which took cognisance of the use of children in the protests, and vowed action against the perpetrators. “Such acts amount to child abuse and strict action will be taken,” said NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo.

In his 10-minute video on Youtube, which has now been brought down, Telangana legislator Singh is allegedly seen attacking comedian Munawar Faruqui. In the video, Singh wondered why attacks against Lord Ram and Goddess Sita are taken lightly as compared to the remarks passed against religious figures from other communities. Singh had also threatened to burn the stage on fire ahead of Faruqui’s visit. He was placed under preventive custody following his threats. Several FIRs have been filed against Singh in many police stations across Hyderabad by AIMIM corporators, and activists.

On Tuesday, the BJP leader was granted bail, less than 24 hours after he was arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments among others. While granting bail, the court had accepted Singh’s argument that proper procedures were not followed during the time of his arrest.

This incident comes two months after another BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad led to a huge furore in India and also in the Gulf countries.