BJP ‘strategic strike’ on PDP in Jammu and Kashmir to build momentum for 2019?

In a strategic move, the BJP today ended three-year-old rocky relationship with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision coming less than a year before 2019 Lok Sabha elections surprised Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and many other political observers. But in politics, all that is visible, or shown, is not always true. There are some other motives behind every decision.

While announcing the decision to break ties with the PDP, BJP leader Ram Madhav said, “It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government in the state.” Citing last week’s killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari in the heart of Srinagar in the highly secured area of Press Enclave by unidentified gunmen and of an Army Jawan, Madhav blamed Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP for failing to improve the security situation in the Kashmir Valley.

“Centre did everything for the Valley. We’ve tried to put a full-stop to the ceasefire violations by Pakistan. PDP has not been successful in fulfilling its promises. Our leaders have been facing a lot of difficulties from PDP in developmental works in Jammu and Ladakh,” said the BJP leader.

The BJP-PDP alliance was termed “unnatural” from day one by critics and their three-year relationship was marred by bitter feuds and worsening security situation in the state. Both parties were rarely on the same page, blaming each other for stone pelting incidents, mob violence and recent slugfest over Kathua gang rape. Not only this, both are poles apart ideologically. While the BJP has been a votary of quashing Article 370 of the Constitution for Jammu and Kashmir, PDP is one of the staunchest supporters of the provision. In past, the PDP has also campaigned for long to keep BJP out of power in the state.

After the latest flashpoint over lifting of unilateral Ramzan ceasefire, which Mufti termed as one of the agenda PDP followed since 2015, the BJP risked losing its whatsoever remaining popularity in the state. Beyond J&K, the saffron party has been banking on its Kashmir policy for votes since 2014. While it reaped political mileage after Indian Army’s Surgical Strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2016, even a decision like demonetisation was billed as a move that will break the backbone of terrorism in Kashmir. It didn’t happen, apparently.

In the wake of unending terror attacks and killings of people in J&K, Modi government was facing flak over Kashmir policy, not just in Jammu and Kashmir but across the country. In the election year, Modi can’t afford that. When polls happen in J&K again, the BJP will be free of anti-incumbency scare.

The BJP decision to dump PDP has pushed the state a step closer to fresh elections. More so because the Congress and the NCP have said they don’t want to align with the PDP. As per rules, Assembly polls in the state would have to be called within six-months, that is by December 2018 when Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram will also go to polls.

The Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in May 2019. But with polls set to take place in five states, PM Modi may be tempted to call for simultaneous Lok Sabha elections across the country and Assembly polls in these states. Till then he will have a lot of time to try and change the narrative. It will also try to use the Kashmir rhetoric to BJP beat anti-incumbency not only in the Jammu region but also in other states where Assembly polls will be held.