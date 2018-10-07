BJP staring at shock defeat in Rajasthan, MP & Chhattisgarh assembly elections: Opinion poll

Representative Image

An opinion poll has predicted that BJP might lose power in the upcoming elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. It has also predicted that, in Rajasthan, Congress’ state president Sachin Pilot is the first choice of many voters’ for the Chief Minister’s office, as the current CM Vasundhara Raje is struggling with anti-incumbency factors.

The poll conducted by ABP News-CVoter survey has predicted that the Congress might also return to two power other states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, after a gap of 15 years. It has also projected that even the slightest sway can turn the result towards either of the main political parties of the state.

However, Senior BJP leader has expressed confidence stating that his part will secure “record victory” in the upcoming Assembly Elections due to their hard work and development measures, and retain power in all the three states.

The opinion poll also added that, if Assembly Elections were to be held now, then Congress would have won around 142 seats in Rajasthan, whereas BJP would have won a maximum of 56. The polls have also predicted the Congress would win 122 seats in 230 member Madhya Pradesh assembly in next year’s election and around 47 seats in the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh.

Reacting to the opinion polls former BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari said that, BJP will suffer a historic defeat in Rajasthan, the vote bank has slipped as it betrayed the upper castes of the state.

The percentage of votes cast for Congress and BJP is predicted to stand at 38.9 and 38.2 per cent in MP and 42.2 and 41.5 per cent in Chhattisgarh and Congress respectively. However, the gap between the two opposition parties is huge in Rajasthan, where the opposition is expected to bag 49.9 per cent votes and BJP to get around 34.3 per cent.

In the 2013 election, BJP had won 165, 142 and 49 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh respectively while Congress got 58, 21 and 39 seats in the respective states.

The Assembly election dates of 2019 were announced by the Election Commission yesterday. Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are scheduled to go to polls between November 12 and December 7. And counting of the votes will be done on December 11.