BJP spending money like water in PM’s events: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot today accused the BJP of spending people’s money like water in Prime Minister Narendra Modi meetings. (IE)

Congress national general secretary Ashok Gehlot today accused the BJP of spending people’s money like water in Prime Minister Narendra Modi meetings, saying that there cannot be a bigger example of misuse of government funds.

The BJP government in Rajasthan has crossed all limits on spending hard-earned money of the people for organising such meetings on celebrating anniversary of its rule, Gehlot said in a statement.

He said that people were still waiting for “achhe din” to come as promised by Modi ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Dissatisfied and poor farmer and labourers are ready to teach a lesson to the BJP, he claimed.

The former Rajasthan chief minister said that BJP government was not concerned about the issues of common man.

He claimed that people have made up their mind and defeat of the BJP government in the state was imminent.