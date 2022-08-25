Sonali Phogat death: Goa Police register murder case, post-mortem shows ‘multiple injuries’ on body

Two days after the death of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, the Goa Police on Thursday registered a murder case to probe her death. News agency PTI, citing an official, said that Phogat’s post-mortem report mentions “multiple blunt force injuries on body”.

The 42-year-old politician from Haryana’s Hisar, who was a famed Tik Tok star, had died of a suspected heart attack in Goa, with her family questioning the circumstances that led to her demise.

She was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna area in North Goa district on Tuesday morning. A case of unnatural death was registered by police.

A team of forensic experts had conducted an autopsy at the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim on Thursday, PTI reported.



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka alleged that she was murdered by two of his associates, adding that the family will allow a post-mortem only after Goa police register a First Information Report (FIR) against the two persons.

He had filed a complaint with the Goa Police alleging that just before her death, Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law, where she sounded disturbed, and had complained against two of her colleagues.

He further claimed that CCTV cameras, laptop and other things from her Haryana farmhouse have gone missing post her death. Dhaka alleged in the police complaint that one of her aides had spiked her food and sexually assaulted her, later blackmailing her.

Speaking about the issue, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that state Director General of Police Jaspal Singh was personally monitoring the investigation into the case. The DGP had ruled out any foul play in the case, adding that the post-mortem examination will reveal the exact cause of the death.