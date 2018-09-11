BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over National Herald, NPA issue: ‘Congress tried to sabotage taxpayers money’

“The Congress was exposed yesterday… Raghuram Rajan’s statement clearly proves that it is Congress who is responsible for increased NPA,” Irani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi of trying to sabotage taxpayers money. “The Congress was exposed yesterday… Raghuram Rajan’s statement clearly proves that it is Congress who is responsible for increased NPA,” Union Minister Smriti Irani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Sonia Gandhi wanted to sabotage the taxpayer’s money,” Irani added.

Irani further accused Sonia of leading a government that attacked the very core of the Indian banking system. “Raghuram Rajan said that between 2006-08, the UPA functioning led to increased NPAs in India’s banking structure,” Irani said.

Irani also raked up the issue of Nation Herald case. “Why did Young India buy a commercial company? I am asking Rahul Gandhi,” she added.

Taking a jibe at Rahul, Irani said, “why is it that Mr. Rahul Gandhi who is too quick to hug Prime Minister, would run a mile away when it comes to an Income Tax officer.”