BJP slams Congress after singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Punjab unit

Sidhu Moosewala had earlier faced criticism for promoting violence and gun culture in his songs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party today slammed the Congress after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joined the grand old party in the presence of state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. The BJP termed it a black day in the history of the state. Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary, BJP, today said that Punjab Congress is promoting the ‘Gun Culture and Separatist forces’ by inducting elements like Sidhu Moosewala and it has exposed the ‘nefarious design’ of Congress.

Chugh also said that Punjab Congress is giving dangerous signals to the youth of the state by supporting such elements of the society and it would lead to destabilisation of the State.

“Sidhu Moosewala has already been booked by Punjab Police for multiple cases and not just that, in December 2020 Moosewala had sung songs glorifying Bhindranwale. It is a black day in Punjab Political history when Congress is openly supporting such people,” said Chugh.

Sidhu Moosewala has already been booked by Punjab Police for multiple cases and not just that, in December 2020 Moosewala had sung songs glorifying Bhindranwale. It is a black day in Punjab Political history when Congress is openly supporting such people. — Tarun Chugh (@tarunchughbjp) December 3, 2021

BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga alleged that Indira Gandhi created terrorism in Punjab and Sonia Gandhi is doing the same by inducting Sidhu Moosewala. “Just for the Power Indira Gandhi created terrorism in Punjab with help of Bhindrawala Now Sonia Gandhi doing same again. Today Sonia Gandhi welcomed Sidhu Moosewala in Congress who is Strong supporter of Terrorist Bhindrawala and made songs on him. Kitna niche giregi Sonia?” he said in a tweet.

Just for the Power Indira Gandhi created terrorism in Punjab with help of Bhindrawala Now Sonia Gandhi doing same again. Today Sonia Gandhi welcomed Sidhu Moosewala in Congress who is Strong supporter of Terrorist Bhindrawala and made songs on him. Kitna niche giregi Sonia ? pic.twitter.com/LLr8Rs3MfA — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) December 3, 2021

Sidhu described Moosewala as a youth icon and an international figure. “Sidhu Moosewala is joining our family. I welcome him in the Congress fold,” he said. CM Channi said that Moosewala became a ‘big artist with his sheer hard work and won the hearts millions of people with his songs’.

Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, hails from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head. The singer had earlier faced criticism for promoting violence and gun culture in his songs and some FIRs were also registered against him by the Punjab Police.