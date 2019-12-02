BJP slams Adhir Ranjan Choudhary for derogatory remarks against PM Modi, Amit Shah; demands apology from Congress

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said that Adhir Ranjan Choudhary should be admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Congress leader Adjir Ranjan Choudhary for his controversial comments directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao has demanded an apology from the grand old party’s leadership and a clear cut direction to its leaders to stop making irresponsible comments about the Prime Minister. He said that calling the PM and Home Minister ‘infiltrators’ is the height of stupidity.

“The statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdury about honourable Prime Minister and Home Minister and calling them illegal immigrants is the height of his stupidity. For this statement, we certainly demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party or its president Sonia Gandhi,” he told news agency ANI.

Rao also demanded that the Congress should give a clear direction to Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and other leaders to stop making “idiotic, irresponsible and insulting” comments about the country’s leadership. He also said that Adhir Ranjan should be admitted to a hospital for treatment before he returns to the Parliament’s next session.

“It clearly shows that his mental facilities are clearly not working and he needs very urgent treatment for his imaginary thinking. India is for Indians, irrespective of caste, creed, colour, community. No one can change this but people like Adhir Ranjan Choudhary want equal rights for illegal immigrants and this government will not give this,” the politician added.

Earlier on Sunday, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary had said that PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are infiltrators. Attacking the Centre over proposed pan-India NRC exercise, he had said that that BJP was trying to create chaos in the country and send a message that the government will only allow Hindus to live and not Muslims.

“Everybody has an equal right. Amit Shah, Narendra Modiji, you are an infiltrator. Your home is in Gujarat, you came to Delhi, you are a migrant yourself. Legal or illegal, we will know later. In the world, Indians have the largest migrants,” he said.