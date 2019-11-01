BJP-Shiv Sena tussle: Congress plays wait-and-watch! Ashok Chavan says decision at right time

Ashok Chavan said on Friday that the BJP failed in keeping its promise to Shiv Sena which has led to the political crisis in Maharashtra. (PTI)

Maharashtra government formation: Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party failed in keeping its promise to Shiv Sena which has led to the political crisis in Maharashtra. He said that his party was watching the situation and it will take a decision at the right time. It has been close to two weeks since the assembly election results were announced and the BJP and Sena are yet to begin talks on government formation. Shiv Sena is sticking to its demand for equal representation in the government and the chief minister’s post for 2.5 years. However, the saffron party is not willing to concede and is not willing to offer anything more than the deputy CM post.

According to reports, Shiv Sena chief Udhhav Thackerey has opened communication lines with Congress and NCP and has signaled he is ready to explore options if BJP doesn’t accede to its demand. Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and discussed the political developments. All this is happening when the two pre-poll alliance partners are not seeing eye-to-eye over differences on the 50:50 power-sharing formula.

Ashok Chavan is the second senior leader from Maharashtra Congress who has commented on the current political crisis. Earlier, Prithviraj Chavan had said that if Shiv Sena goes to them with any proposal he would discuss that with the top leadership in Delhi. However, Sushil Shinde and Sanjay Nirupam are against the idea of Congress associating with Sena as, they think, it would hit the secular image of their party.

Sanjay Nirupam said that the Congress and Shiv Sena are parties of two different ideologies. “If we try to take them (Sena) together, then those who are connected to us on the basis of secularism and all-inclusive approach will break with us,” he said. He also said that Sena will never come out of the shadow of the BJP, so there was no point in flirting with them.

“Congress should not get into ShivSena-BJP drama. It’s fake. It’s their temporary fight to grab more power share. They will be together again & will keep abusing us. How can some Congress leaders think of supporting Shiv Sena? Have they lost?” he said.

Shinde too has made a somewhat similar statement and said that the Congress and Sena are ideologically different and Mallikarjun Kharge has already said there was no question of the two parties coming together. In the recent assembly polls, the Congress and NCP won 98 seats whereas BJP-Sena together won 161 seats. The BJP is the single largest party with 105 seats while Sena emerged as the second-largest party with 56 seats.