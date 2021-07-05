BJP, Shiv Sena talk friendship ahead of Modi’s big cabinet expansion move

It is being reported that Shiv Sena may be included in the cabinet keeping in mind the 2024 general elections.

Since the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi, a coalition of unlike-minded parties – Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP – rumour mills have been abuzz about a possible reunion of Shiv Sena and the BJP. Both the Shiv Sena and the BJP have been sending feelers to each other from time to time through public statements. In another such remark, Leader of Opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis yesterday said that Shiv Sena is not an enemy of the BJP.

The statement also came amid the talks of possible cabinet expansion of the Modi government. It is being reported that Shiv Sena may be included in the cabinet keeping in mind the 2024 general elections and the move may have repercussions on the stability of the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Reacting to a question of the two coming together in future, Fadnavis said that a decision will be taken at an appropriate time. He said that Shiv Sena was the BJP’s friend and allied with the Congress as it left the BJP. “There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken as per prevailing situations,” Fadnavis said over the possibility of the reunion.

#WATCH | "…There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies," BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said in Mumbai yesterday pic.twitter.com/3ROY1BRBid — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

Reacting to Fadnavis’ statement, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the BJP and Shiv Sena’s political path may be different but their friendship is intact. “We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact,” said Sanjay Raut.

While the NCP and the Congress have affirmed that the MVA government will complete its five-year term, belligerent remarks from Congress leaders have indicated a possible strain between the ties.

The speculations became rife after CM Uddhav Thackeray held a one-to-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last month. The BJP and Shiv Sena have maintained that there was nothing wrong in Thackeray meeting Modi separately beside the delegation that went to meet the PM over a range of issues including Maratha reservation.

Earlier last week, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar held a meeting with CM Thackeray ahead of the two-day assembly session beginning today.