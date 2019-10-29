Shiv Sena vs Dushyant Chautala: War of words between BJP’s Maharashtra and Haryana allies amid stalemate

Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala (File Photo)

Shiv Sena vs Dushyant Chautala: In his stinging attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party amid a tussle over government formation in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday dragged names of Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala and his father Ajay Chautala. Not to be cowed down by the attack, Dushyant hit back at Raut in the same vein.

“It means he knows who Dushyant Chautala is. My father is in jail since 6 years, he never asked about his well being. Ajay Chautala ji has not come out without completing his term. Such statements don’t add to Sanjay ji’s stature,” news agency ANI quoted the Haryana Deputy CM as saying.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut had targeted the BJP over the delay in forming government in Maharashtra despite the saffron alliance winning a majority in the just concluded Assembly elections.

Also Read: No 50-50 formula with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis says Maharashtra to get BJP-led government

“There is no Dushyant (Chautala) here whose father is in jail. Here it’s us who do politics of ‘dharma and satya’ (ethics and truth) Sharad (Pawar) who created an environment against BJP and the Congress who will never go with BJP,” Raut had said.

The Shiv Sena is insisting on a rotational chief ministership formula, the BJP, on the other hand, has made it clear that Devendra Fadnavis will continue as the CM. The BJP won 105 seats and the Sena 56 in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Uddhav Thackeray’s party believes that since the BJP’s tally has dipped from 122 in 2014 to 105 this year, it has the right opportunity to push for the top post. The BJP, on the other hand, contends that its numbers are twice the Shiv Sena’s tally and there is no question of ceding leadership to its junior ally.

Meanwhile, breaking his silence for the first time amid the squabbling between the two parties, Devendra Fadnavis has rejected Sena’s demands and said there was no ’50:50′ formula agreed upon between the BJP and Shiv Sena prior to polls.

“The Shiv Sena was not promised CM’s post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was formalised before the Lok Sabha polls,” Fadnavis told reporters at his official residence in Mumbai.