‘Seva Saptah’: Amit Shah launches BJP’s week-long drive to mark PM Modi’s birthday on Sept 17

BJP Seva Saptah: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Saturday launched ‘Seva Saptah’ (service week) to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. The party has planned to organise various social work camps across the country between September 14 to 20 as part of the event.

Launching the initiative at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, Amit Shah lauded PM Modi for his hardwork and said that ‘Sewa Saptah’ was a perfect tribute to a leader who has dedicated his all for country.

“Our PM has dedicated his entire life to serve the nation & worked for the poor. So, it is appropriate that we celebrate his birthday week as ‘seva saptah’,” Amit Shah said.

As part of the event, Amit Shah along with other top party leaders JP Nadda, Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta participated in a cleanliness drive by sweeping the floor at AIIMS. The leaders also met children admitted at a ward in AIIMS and distributed fruits among them.

The BJP leadership has also directed party workers to organise exhibitions at every district level to showcase the work done by PM Modi so far.

In Gujarat, PM Modi’s home state, the government has decided to celebrate ‘Namami Devi

Narmade Mahotsav’ on September 17. CM Vijay Rupani also invited PM Modi for the main event during the celebrations which has been planned at Kevadiya.

The state government has also directed government as well as private schools to organise debates, lectures and essay competitions to spread more information about the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir among students.

Prime Narendra Modi, who was born in Gujarat’s Vadnagar, will turn 69 on September 17.