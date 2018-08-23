BJP sees ‘threat’ to Narendra Modi in Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Germany, says Congress president justifying ISIS

Rahul Gandhi said that the US had attacked Iraq in 2003, they brought a law that stopped a particular tribe in Iraq from getting jobs in the government and in the army. “It seemed like a very innocuous decision at that time,” he said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has come in for sharp criticism from BJP over his remarks on the dreaded terrorist outfit Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS). Gandhi, during his address at the Kampnagel Theater, Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany, spoke about how a law brought by the US in Iraq in 2003 resulted in a large number of people joining insurgency.

But it resulted in a large number of people joining insurgency “that fought the US and caused massive casualties,” he said. “It didn’t end there. That insurgence slowly entered empty spaces. It entered the empty space in Iraq and in Syria and then it connected with…a horrific idea called ISIS,” Gandhi said. He said there is a lot of hatred in the world but not enough people are listening. The only solution, he added, was to understand people.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra shot back at the Congress chief and claimed that Gandhi was “justifying” the formation of ISIS in Syria. “…and giving out a veiled threat that if Modiji doesn’t “give vision” to India then soon someone else(read ISIS) would give the vision..Unbelievable ..He’s a PM aspirant??” wondered Patra.

Gandhi also linked the incidents of lynching in India to joblessness and the lack of opportunities for the poor who, he said, were not being given equal opportunities. Gandhi said the incidents of lynching were a result of the anger emanating from joblessness and destruction of small businesses due to demonetisation and the poorly implemented Goods and Services Tax. Saying that the transformation taking place across the world requires certain protection for the common people, Gandhi accused the BJP dispensation of taking away these safeguards and hitting the informal economy through demonetisation and GST.

“They (the BJP government) feel tribal communities, poor farmers, lower caste people, minorities shouldn’t get the same benefits as the elite. The other thing they’ve done is they’ve started attacking the support structures created to help certain groups of people. That’s not the only damage they’ve done,” he said.

Gandhi said there is “something much more dangerous” that has happened, and that is – a couple of years ago the prime minister “demonetised the Indian economy and destroyed cash flows to small and medium businesses, rendering millions jobless”.